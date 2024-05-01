Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Peter Mccann Sells 5,220 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 30,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,246. The firm has a market cap of $355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.17. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

