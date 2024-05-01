iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 651,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 536,850 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.27.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

