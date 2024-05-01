Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 156,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 59,152 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $8.95.
Reservoir Media Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $576.90 million, a PE ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,329. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
