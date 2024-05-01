Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 156,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 59,152 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $8.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $576.90 million, a PE ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,329. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after acquiring an additional 540,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 364,728 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,249,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 701,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

