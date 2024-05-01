United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Up 7.3%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $253.02 and last traded at $251.42. 277,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 438,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,590 shares of company stock valued at $33,086,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

