Peterson Wealth Services Has $314,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,422 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.85. 392,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,692. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

