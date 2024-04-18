Peterson Wealth Services Takes $229,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $17.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,567.74. 8,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,561.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,465.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $945.32 and a 12 month high of $1,651.73.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,768.63.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
