BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Buys 12,200 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $206,058.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,671,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,004,355.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BRT opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Articles

