Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
