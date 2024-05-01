Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

