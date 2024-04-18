Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

DUK stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.