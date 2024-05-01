NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.70-$1.74 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

NI opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

