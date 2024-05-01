Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 billion-$61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.