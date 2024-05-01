Genie Energy (GNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.39%.

Genie Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.17. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Further Reading

