LifeMD (LFMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LifeMD Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $481.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on LifeMD
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.