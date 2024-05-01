Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHEN opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 0.52. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Separately, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

