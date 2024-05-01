Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
