GrowGeneration (GRWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered GrowGeneration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

