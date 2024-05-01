Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 11.12%.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOSL opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

