Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $42,105.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,565.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 39.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 95,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 818,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 159,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 885,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

