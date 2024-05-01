Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
Shares of DCYHF stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
Discovery Company Profile
