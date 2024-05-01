Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Price Performance

Shares of DCYHF stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.