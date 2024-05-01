Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.25-0.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.250-0.330 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Leslie’s Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:LESL opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $725.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Leslie’s
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leslie’s
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.