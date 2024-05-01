AerSale (ASLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. AerSale has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.96 million, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 35,277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $265,283.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,029,374.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 48,077 shares of company stock valued at $352,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company's stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

