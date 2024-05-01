WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $207.67 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. WAX has a market capitalization of $207.67 million and $9.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,173,209,570 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,365,793 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,173,071,173.702072 with 3,439,227,398.448317 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06209346 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,922,745.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

