Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Request has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $113.84 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,756.57 or 1.00046405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012568 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003899 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11799285 USD and is down -10.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,488,545.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

