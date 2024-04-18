Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells C$105,350.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$105,350.00.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

Shares of CVE DSV opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.16.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.