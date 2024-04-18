Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.45.

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

