Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

