MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have commented on MDXG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 525,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 493,759 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $909.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.