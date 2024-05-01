Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HTLD opened at $9.94 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
