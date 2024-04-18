StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
