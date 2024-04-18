StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

About Fanhua

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.