Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,835.0 days.
Azelis Group Trading Up 16.0 %
Azelis Group stock opened at C$25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.74. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of C$19.91 and a 52 week high of C$25.00.
Azelis Group Company Profile
