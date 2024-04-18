Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,835.0 days.

Azelis Group Trading Up 16.0 %

Azelis Group stock opened at C$25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.74. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of C$19.91 and a 52 week high of C$25.00.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care. industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

