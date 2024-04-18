Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$10.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.17.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

