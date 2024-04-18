Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.93.

TSE:AND traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,007. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$814.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8453564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

