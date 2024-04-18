Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 64376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,493. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

