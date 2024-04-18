NBW Capital LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,464 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

