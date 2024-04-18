128 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $637.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

