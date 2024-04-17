WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $285.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $233.47 on Monday. WEX has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

