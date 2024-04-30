Oxford Metrics’ (OMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:OMG opened at GBX 107 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,675.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Oxford Metrics has a one year low of GBX 78 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 121.64 ($1.53).

In other Oxford Metrics news, insider Catherine Robertson sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.24), for a total value of £93,060 ($116,894.86). 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

