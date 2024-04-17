Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Vital Energy stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $129,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vital Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vital Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 197,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

