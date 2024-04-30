Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $43.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

