Sfmg LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. 40,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

