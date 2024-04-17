Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.