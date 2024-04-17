Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

