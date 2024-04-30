Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. 27,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,523. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.