Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of RDY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. 27,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,523. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.