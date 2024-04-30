Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Declines By 8.8%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,277.0 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Ampol stock remained flat at $24.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ampol has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

