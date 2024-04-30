Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daihen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.31. Daihen has a 12-month low of C$28.08 and a 12-month high of C$38.00.
Daihen Company Profile
