Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,706.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $14.65.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.