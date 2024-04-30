Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,706.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

