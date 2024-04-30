CPI Card Group (PMTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CPI Card Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Price Performance

PMTS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. 4,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,432. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PMTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PMTS

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.