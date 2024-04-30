Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

