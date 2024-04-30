Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 17.4%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 721,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 770.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $23.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

