Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 17.4%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 721,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 770.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $23.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $24.73.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
