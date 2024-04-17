Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

